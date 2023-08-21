Skip to Content
Imperial County

Evacuation orders lifted for Imperial County after Tropical Storm Hilary

KYMA
By
today at 10:19 AM
Published 10:37 AM

Tropical Storm Hilary brought in winds and rain this past weekend to the desert southwest

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Evacuation orders have been lifted for Ocotillo, Salton City, Salton Sea Beach, Bombay Beach, and Desert Shores in Imperial County after the storm.

Tropical Storm Hilary brought in heavy rainfall and potential flooding threats to the area and officials announced evacuation orders to keep residents safe.

As of Monday, the evacuation orders have been lifted and residents are able to return to their homes.

Residents are encouraged to follow the County of Imperial and Imperial County Fire Department’s Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/ImperialCntyCA/  and www.facebook.com/icfd.oes for further updates and to visit www.ready.gov for general information on risk preparation.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content