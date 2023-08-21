Evacuation orders lifted for Imperial County after Tropical Storm Hilary

Tropical Storm Hilary brought in winds and rain this past weekend to the desert southwest

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Evacuation orders have been lifted for Ocotillo, Salton City, Salton Sea Beach, Bombay Beach, and Desert Shores in Imperial County after the storm.

Tropical Storm Hilary brought in heavy rainfall and potential flooding threats to the area and officials announced evacuation orders to keep residents safe.

As of Monday, the evacuation orders have been lifted and residents are able to return to their homes.

Residents are encouraged to follow the County of Imperial and Imperial County Fire Department’s Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/ImperialCntyCA/ and www.facebook.com/icfd.oes for further updates and to visit www.ready.gov for general information on risk preparation.