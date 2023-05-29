Skip to Content
Imperial County remembers the fallen on Memorial Day

Memorial Day honors and remembers those who died while serving in the U.S. military

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - For Memorial Day, Imperial County residents honor and remember veterans who lost their lives.

The City of El Centro and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9305 held their event at 10 a.m. at Bucklin Park.

Locals first went to the cemetery around 9 a.m. and then headed to Bucklin Park for the ceremony.

The event had music and a ceremony to honor the lives lost.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

