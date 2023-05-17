County district attorneys join together for historic meeting

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California county district attorneys met with the Baja California attorney general to strengthen and establish communication, address transnational crime, and promote the safety of the border region.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephen hosted a historic meeting on Tuesday that brought together Imperial County DA George Marquez, Orange County DA Todd Spitzer, Riverside County DA Mike Hestrin, and San Bernardino County DA Jason Anderson.

Including representatives of Congressman Lou Correa's staff.

They met with Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez and his management staff.