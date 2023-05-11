First Transit Workers return back to work after two week strike

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Union workers Teamsters 542 returned back to work May 11, 2023 after negotiating with First Transit on better working conditions.

Union workers came to an agreement on a three year contract that updated better working conditions, an anti-discrimination clause, a wage increase every six months and recognize workers based on years of service. The three year contract expires on December 31, 2025.

Business Agent for Teamster 524 Matthew Snyder says, “We look to continue a relationship with ICTC to make sure that when the new contract goes out at the end of this year, beginning in January, that the members will be taken cared of."

Imperial County Transportation Commission would like to apologize to the community for any inconvenience caused.

A free fare will be offered to the public to help alleviate any inconveniences on IVT Busses, including IVT Route, IVT Access, IVT Ride, and IVT Med Trans until further notice.

Union workers have been on strike since April 25, 2023, and would like to thank the community for their support and understanding