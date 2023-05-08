Calexico prepares for the end of Title 42

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico is preparing for the end of Title 42 even though its asylum seeker assessment center is still not open.

With Title 42 ending this week, the City of Calexico says it's not worried as it's been preparing for months.

The City of Calexico announced an asylum seeker assessment center that would have opened two weeks ago.

But it was delayed due to the city needing a fire station on the other side of town.

“We bring the two trailers that were originally for the asylum seekers over here while we getting the other ones repaired and they are going to be places at the asylum seeker assessment center," said Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio.

The plan is to have one mobile home unit as the center starting Wednesday at Friendship right in front of the border.

“We are going to have shade so people are not exposed to the sun the fence is to. If we have children or anything like that running into the streets," explained Colio.

The city manager says they have been working with the County of Imperial and the Office of Emergency Services.

“Right now we believe that we have... one person is enough along with two non-profit organizations, the Catholic Church is attending as well. So that location will serve a place for them to wait for the ones that are being released, asses them, help them, and then send them out," stated Colio.

The city manager says the asylum seeker assessment center will be completed in three weeks.