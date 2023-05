EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said there has been an increase in DUI cases and will have extra officers patrolling the streets on Cinco de Mayo.

ECPD says DUI cases have increased by 50 percent.

There will be additional officers patrolling the streets on Friday, May 5.

Officers will be on the lookout for anyone driving under the influence.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.