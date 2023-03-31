Imperial County’s victim witness assistance program ensures safety

Imperial County's district attorney speaks on how the program helps witnesses of a crime

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Luis Adviento Juarez was sentenced on March 13 to nine years in state prison for witness intimidation and four years for assault.

That intimidation happened while he was in jail.

Juarez who was once in the Imperial County Jail is now in state prison after continuing to threaten to kill a witness of his crime.

Juarez was arrested for assault and robbery on August 24, 2022.

George Marquez, Imperial County's District Attorney says Juarez continued to threaten its witness by contacting others to do his dirty work.

"We got him on phone calls inside the jail," says Marquez.

Thanks to the witness telling the truth, justice was served.

Marquez says he wants witnesses to feel safe when coming forward about a crime and the Victim Witness Assistance Program ensures just that.

"They do some very important things for example crisis intervention. They help fill out claims for them so they can get help in the state of California. They help them get counseling if they need psychological counseling because of the trauma they just went through," explains Marquez.

If you have witnessed a crime, the first thing to do is contact your local police department.

Lt. Aaron Messick with the El Centro Police Department says they work hand in hand with the witnesses and the DA's office.

"We continue working with them through the process and like I said state law requires us to inform them of the resources that they have as a witness or a victim," says Messick.

To learn more about the services available that can assist victims and witnesses of a crime, you can click here.