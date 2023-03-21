Skip to Content
Imperial County
Local dispensary voting to continue open smoking lounge

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors and a local dispensary met on Tuesday to discuss an open smoking lounge and dispensary together in one place.

"The Other Guys" is a dispensary located in Heber, California, that has an open smoking lounge in their business.

The Board of Supervisors wanted to vote for the open smoking lounge to be a closed smoking lounge due to second-hand smoke, and fears of people smoking and driving.

The local dispensary wanted their lounge to be more open so that their customers can enjoy their time.

The Board of Supervisors voted "yes" to the dispensary's open smoking lounge.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

