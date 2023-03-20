Governor Newsom visits Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Gavin Newsom (D-California) made a rare visit to Imperial County and toured a Geothermal Plant near the Salton Sea.

The Imperial Valley also known as Lithium Valley is home to one of the largest lithium deposits located underneath the Salton Sea.

The California State Energy Commission says there is enough lithium to power many projects for the foreseeable future.

Gov. Newsom says California is looking to lithium in the state's transition to electric vehicles including school buses.

“Over 50 plus manufactures in electric vehicles just in this state alone from our largest exports… you see the bus behind me manufactured in the state of California in Lancaster… the rules in regulations… is that regulations created the market… the incentives… financing… the support… all union jobs," said Governor Gavin Newsom.

The Hell's Kitchen Lithium and Power project is located at the Salton Sea Geothermal field.