Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
Published 9:56 AM

Imperial County officials meet with Schwarzenegger Institute

Promises of Lithium Valley coming to fruition in Imperial County.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – Promises of Lithium Valley coming to fruition in Imperial County.

Last Friday, Imperial County officials met with the Schwarzenegger Institute in Santa Monica to discuss the possibilities of Lithium Valley.

Local officials met with the former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and other officials from the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy. 

The talks surrounded around the promise of Lithium Valley, including bringing new investments and job growth to Imperial County and the state.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County
Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content