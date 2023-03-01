Imperial County officials meet with Schwarzenegger Institute

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – Promises of Lithium Valley coming to fruition in Imperial County.

Last Friday, Imperial County officials met with the Schwarzenegger Institute in Santa Monica to discuss the possibilities of Lithium Valley.

Local officials met with the former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and other officials from the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy.

The talks surrounded around the promise of Lithium Valley, including bringing new investments and job growth to Imperial County and the state.