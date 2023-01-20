Skip to Content
Imperial County
January 20, 2023 4:43 PM
Small plane crashed at Calexico airport, no one got hurt



CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A small plane crashed at the Calexico airport on Friday. Fortunately, no one on board sustained injuries.

In detail, the crash occurred at around 9:00am.

Three people were inside a small single-engine Cessna when firefighters said a gust of wind pushed the tail.

This caused the plane to spin off the runway.

Firefighters also said that this happened at the airport and not in a neighborhood.

“If a plane goes down in a residential area obviously you have to be careful with fuel spills, if it’s on fire, protect yourself first. With this case there was no fire," said Calexico Firefighter Joshua Paddock.

Furthermore, the plane was traveling from Ventura, and was heading to a clinic in Baja California

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

