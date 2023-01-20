Small plane crashed at Calexico airport, no one got hurt

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A small plane crashed at the Calexico airport on Friday. Fortunately, no one on board sustained injuries.

In detail, the crash occurred at around 9:00am.

Three people were inside a small single-engine Cessna when firefighters said a gust of wind pushed the tail.

This caused the plane to spin off the runway.

Firefighters also said that this happened at the airport and not in a neighborhood.

“If a plane goes down in a residential area obviously you have to be careful with fuel spills, if it’s on fire, protect yourself first. With this case there was no fire," said Calexico Firefighter Joshua Paddock.

Furthermore, the plane was traveling from Ventura, and was heading to a clinic in Baja California