California labor commissioner, Cal/OSHA join community-based organizations and State agencies for a labor rights caravan in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Community-based organizations and state agencies to announce the labor rights caravan and week of action in Imperial County.

The caravan is part of the COVID-19 workplace outreach project, a statewide initiative to bring community-based organizations together with state agencies to promote COVID-19 workplace protections and vaccinations.

This is to inform the farmworker community in Imperial County about the extension of supplemental paid sick leave, the new COVID-19 booster, health and safety in the workplace, and labor rights.

More information is available at saferatwork.ca.gov.

Reporter Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.