Imperial County
today at 10:58 AM
Labor rights caravan in Imperial County

California labor commissioner, Cal/OSHA join community-based organizations and State agencies for a labor rights caravan in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Community-based organizations and state agencies to announce the labor rights caravan and week of action in Imperial County.

The caravan is part of the COVID-19 workplace outreach project, a statewide initiative to bring community-based organizations together with state agencies to promote COVID-19 workplace protections and vaccinations.

This is to inform the farmworker community in Imperial County about the extension of supplemental paid sick leave, the new COVID-19 booster, health and safety in the workplace, and labor rights.

More information is available at saferatwork.ca.gov.

Reporter Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
