EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The race for Imperial County District Attorney has been a hot one, as numbers continue to come in.

Currently, George Marquez is in the lead with 5,380 votes. Mario Vela is trailing with 4,999 votes.

Additionally, both candidates told KYMA they are ready to take on the responsibility of handling the law in Imperial County.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have more on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.