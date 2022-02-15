Wind and gust storm up to 40 mph in Imperial County

News 11's Vanessa Gongora spoke with residents on how they're effected by the recent gusts of wind.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley is getting hit hard by recent weather activity as the National Weather Service sends out a warning.

The National Weather Service sent out a wind and dust advisory to inform of the hazardous weather conditions.

It's difficult driving in a dust storm so the National Weather Service says if you encounter any trouble, pull off the road as far as possible and wait until you have visibility before driving again.

A construction worker, Robert Coronado, says this weather is hard to work in especially when the dust gets in his eyes and they have to reevaluate all the work they previously did.

"It does because when we do measurements... we throw string and the string has to go really to the measurement and it's calculated. So the wind moves it around and sometimes like tomorrow we're going to have to measure everything once again. It really affects us," Coronado said.

The wind and dust storm is set to calm down around 7 p.m. pacific time on Tuesday, February 15.