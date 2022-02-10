Winterhaven man left to pick up pieces of his home after fires

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with Henry Meeden, whose home burned to the ground in Winterhaven fires

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Cleanup continues in Winterhaven after fires ripped through the small town just north of Yuma.

Meeden surveys the damage to his home.

Thankfully no injuries have been reported but the damage is extensive.

The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire affected some farm equipment, two homes, one shop storage.

As of the last update, 9 acres were burned.

One of the homes burnt to the ground was owned by Henry Meeden.

He said he lived in the home for 29 years, but it only took seconds to go up in flames.

“It hit my old trailer down there, then came up and hit my carport. That’s when I said it’s a goner. I knew it was gone,” Meeden said.

While the process with insurance and cleanup continues, Meeden says he's thankful for any help he can get.

“The red cross gave me a debit for $840 dollars so we're going to buy clothes for my grandson so he can go to school tomorrow,” Meeeden said.

A GoFundMe for Meeden is being made, we’ll provide a link in this article when it is ready to receive donations.