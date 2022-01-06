El Centro awarded Certificate of Achievement for 14th consecutive year

Finance achievement received by El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, which is their 14th year in a row to receive this award.

This certificate is for a comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR), and is a high form of recognition when it comes to accounting finances.

“My colleagues and I on the City Council could not be more proud of our Finance Department for earning this award. This award reaffirms that the City has ethically and transparently accounted for the use of taxpayers’ dollars in the budgeting process. On behalf of the City Council - Thank You City Staff for your hard work and dedication to the residents of El Centro,” expressed Mayor Tomas Oliva.