Last minute shoppers head to Imperial Valley Mall

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Today is also a holiday for procrastinators, as some residents across the Imperial Valley are finishing up last-minute shopping.

A survey taken by Klarma in 2020, indicates 79% of holiday shoppers leave their shopping until the last minute.

Manuel Franco is a last minute shopper at Imperial Valley Mall, he says he didn't shop last year so he was unprepared for this year.

"The reason why I am a last minute shopper is because I am a man, you know, they leave everything until last minute, this is for my girlfriend," he said.

Franco says his girlfriend is aware of his last minute shopping for her.

He said she was not pleased to hear that, but he believes she'll be fine once she sees the gifts he’s bought her.

Franco says he enjoys the pressure of shopping last minute and helps him shop more efficiently.

