Brawley DMV finds a new home

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time since 1985, the Brawley Department of Motor Vehicles has a new home with a more modernized look.

The new office is on 175 West Main St. The official grand opening was on Wednesday morning.

Workers say this location offers customers more onsite parking and a designated driving test area, something the previous location lacked.

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia who represents the Imperial Valley in the state capitol said a lot of work went into this new office.

"We had a role in ensuring there was a budget secured, and the processing of these plans were done in a timely manner, as I mentioned the project took about three years in order to get to this day today," he said.

Team members complete about 6,500 vehicle registration and driver’s license transactions each month. The DMV in Brawley says this new facility will provide more accuracy for processing.