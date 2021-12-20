I-8/ Imperial Avenue to have ribbon-cutting ceremony

Year-long project to reach completion

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Interstate 8 (I-8) and Imperial Avenue interchange will be opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its completion on December 21.

Several officials and speakers, including El Centro Mayor Tomas Oliva, will be at the ceremony for the entrance loop.

This project had the I-8/ Imperial Avenue ramps closed since December 2020 but reopened in November 2021, while the entire project has been in the works since April 2020.

Photo and video opportunities will be available for interested parties and will begin at 3 p.m. on December 21, 2021.