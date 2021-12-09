Grand Marshall appointed for Imperial’s 18th Annual Parade of Lights

Well-known business owner becomes Grand Marshall for event

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valentina Estes has been appointed by the City of Imperial to be the Grand Marshall for the city's 18th Annual Parade of Lights.

Estes is the owner of Benchmark Mortgage in Imperial and has helped hundreds of clients, while also being involved with charity organizations and food drives.

“One of my favorite memories is when I processed a loan for the beautiful family of another loan officer on December 23rd. They told me that they’d be taking the kids to their new home on Christmas day, and it would be fully furnished with a Christmas tree, full of presents. But the main gift was their new home. I keep that memory close to my heart, and that is one of the main reasons I decided to become a loan officer, to help families to become homeowners," says Estes.

Estes often joins festivities, as her office is in Downtown Imperial, and she helps provide seasonal items such as helping conduct a toy drive for children in the Imperial Valley

The Parade of Lights is scheduled for December 10 at 6 p.m. on 4th Street and Imperial Avenue.



A traffic advisory is posted for the area around the parade.