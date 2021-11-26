Fire in Thermal kills three and destroys five mobile homes

Father, son, and daughter confirmed dead

THERMAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Three members of the same family are dead after a fire in a trailer park in Thermal.

The blaze broke out around 8:30 Friday morning at the Desert Shores Trailer Park. Neighbors tell our sister station, KESQ, the fire killed a father, son, and daughter.

Flames also destroyed five mobile homes, leaving five families with nowhere to go. The Red Cross is helping them.

Five engines remained on scene as of three Friday afternoon to monitor for hot spots and flare-ups.

KYMA.com will continue to monitor this developing story, and will have more details as they become available.