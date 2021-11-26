Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
Published 3:18 PM

Fire in Thermal kills three and destroys five mobile homes

Marco Revuelta/KESQ

Father, son, and daughter confirmed dead

THERMAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Three members of the same family are dead after a fire in a trailer park in Thermal.

The blaze broke out around 8:30 Friday morning at the Desert Shores Trailer Park. Neighbors tell our sister station, KESQ, the fire killed a father, son, and daughter.

Flames also destroyed five mobile homes, leaving five families with nowhere to go. The Red Cross is helping them.

Five engines remained on scene as of three Friday afternoon to monitor for hot spots and flare-ups.

KYMA.com will continue to monitor this developing story, and will have more details as they become available.

Imperial County
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content