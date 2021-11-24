Local masseur accused of sexual assault formally charged

Officials said more victims have come forward accusing the Calexico resident of sexual assault - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - 76-year-old Nicolas Hernandez-Oceguera from Calexico has been formally charged with three counts of sexual assault. He appeared in Superior Court in Brawley late Tuesday afternoon.

Oceguera is a masseur and has been accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman while giving her a massage.

Heather Trapnell, the Imperial County Assistant District Attorney, said more victims have come forward accusing Oceguera of sexual assault with similar stories.

“We had a couple additional victims come forward against the same defendant,” said Trapnell.

The Calexico Police Department said Oceguera admitted to doing “something wrong,” when he was initially interviewed by police. According to Trapnell, he’s pleaded not guilty in court recently.

She said Oceguera could face anywhere from three to 11 years in prison. It’s unknown whether or not the victims will have to face Oceguera.

Previously, the accuser said Oceguera had given her massages in the past, but this last time was different.

“He’s doing his massage regularly, and well, that’s when he decided to get out of line,” said the 19-year-old victim.

The 19-year-old victim said it would be difficult facing him in court. When the assault initially took place, she was in shock.

“I felt completely disgusting, to be honest. I did not want to be seen, I did not want to see nobody."

Now that charges have been filed, she hopes justice will be served.

Oceguera’s next court date is December 7.