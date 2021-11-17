Supervisor Ray Castillo tests positive for COVID-19

Statement made regarding Imperial County Supervisor

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - District 5 Supervisor Raymond Castillo tested positive for COVID-19 on November 13.

Supervisor Castillo is currently quarantining at his home and is following procedures advised by his doctor.

“Over the weekend I unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 and am currently experiencing mild symptoms. I am fortunate and grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine. I'd like to urge all those who I may have come in contact with to get tested if you are feeling symptoms." said Castillo, "I'd also like to thank all healthcare workers across our County who are fighting this virus everyday."

Castillo will continue to fulfill his supervisorial duties by voting remotely until he can safely return to attend in-person meetings at the County Administration Center's Board Chambers.