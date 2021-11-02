Calexico Cultural Arts Center host ‘Altar De Muertos’

Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center welcomes the community to celebrate Dias De Muertos - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The cultural art center opening its doors to the community to celebrate Dias De Muertos on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Dias De Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a Mexican tradition to celebrate those who have passed. Norma Gerardo, Recreation Manager for the City of Calexico, said this is the Mexican way of remembering those who passed.

"It is a very traditional celebration for Mexicans or people with Mexican heritage. It's where we honor our deceased, it's a celebration for our people," said Gerardo.

She said being in Calexico, this was an important event to host. There are a lot of folks from Mexico living in Calexico. The cultural art center wanted to help make those feel at home with this presentation.

Gerardo added that this alter received a lot of help from the community and will be open starting Tuesday then will open to the public for the week.

Tuesday on 13 On Your Side at 6 p.m., Vince Ybarra reports on the strategy it took to plan this event for the community.