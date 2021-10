Come out and take a stand against domestic violence in Calexico

CALEXICO, Ca. (KYMA,KECY) - The Imperial Regional Detention Facility invites the community to come out and take a stand against domestic violence.

They will be holding their 2nd annual walk against domestic violence on October 29th.

Meeting spot will be at the facility located at 1572 Gateway Rd. in Calexico at 10:00 a.m.