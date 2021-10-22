Imperial Valley Chamber of Commerce to hold meeting in response to border delays

Discussion about border delays and reopening of port to take place

IMPERIAL VALLEY (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a regional press conference with local government entities to discuss the effects of recent border delays.

The conference will take place on Wednesday, October 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at 1095 S. 4th Street El Centro in the Francisco “Kiko” Guerrero Press Room.

Discussions will also include the scheduled reopening of the East Land Port of Entry.

The media is invited and high encouraged to attend this meeting and be part of the conversation.

Many officials are expected to speak, including the mayors of Calexico, Imperial, and El Centro.