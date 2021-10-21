Red shoes help save children’s lives across the Imperial Valley

News 11's Wiley Jawhary shows you how your donations make a difference to sick kids

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Red shoes were more than a fashion statement in the Valley on Thursday. Local volunteers gathered on several local streets to raise money for the Ronald McDonald Charity, all for children who need medical attention.

When a medical tragedy hits, a lot of families have to travel out of town to get care. With that being said, expenses can add up quickly.

Chuck Day is Charity's CEO. He says since 1980, the San Diego Ronald McDonald House has provided a home away from home for local families who have a child with a medical crisis.

He says this day is special because the community is coming together for a good cause.

“First of all yes we are raising money for the Ronald McDonald House in San Diego, we provide care to about 20% of the families we house, on average about a thousand families a year, 25% of those families come from the Imperial Valley,” he said.

El Centro Regional Medical Center also took part in this effort to help raise money. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward says they are putting all hands on deck for this initiative.

"This is such an incredible event for us because we know that about 20% of the families wind up from the Valley going to Ronald McDonald, and these are families in need because they are going through a tough time," he said.

Lucy Silvestre is from Imperial Valley. She is one who experienced those hard times when her granddaughter suffered from nephrotic syndrome at the age of two.

Silvestre took to the streets today to give support to the charity that helped her granddaughter.

"Ronald McDonald House helped her with meals, they washed her clothes, they provided toys for her to play with, they did a lot," she said.

Donations go directly to local families in need. The charity says donations are still being accepted at this time.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have more on the event on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.