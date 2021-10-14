Meadows Union Elementary Board of Trustees push for school safety

Imperial County

13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra spoke to three current trustees about why it’s important for them to continue their work on the board

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Board of Trustees from Meadows Union Elementary in Imperial County are up for re-election this November.

All three board members agree this job is for only those passionate about helping the school.

“I always tell my children that if you want to be successful at something then you need to be involved. You need to help make a difference. I feel like I can make a difference at Meadows,” said Rochelle Rolfe, a current board member.

She’s been on the board for ten years and Rolfe said she’s passionate about the work she does.

Beatriz Rodriguez, a 30-year trustee said she’s really happy to continue working with the current group.

“I think that right now we’re all working together to do what’s best for our students,” said Rodriguez.

Board of Trustee’s President, Roberto Garcia, said his children have attended Meadows Union Elementary and he felt he needed to give his service and time to making sure not only his kids but others in his community were advocated for.

Garcia said he hopes to make a physical difference with his work on the board of trustees moving forward.

“If we could get them, I guess, county or whoever can help us, we need to improve our front,” said Garcia.

He said the biggest issue the board is working on is student and parent safety. COVID-19 has made it difficult for student drop-off and pick-ups and the board has plans to improve this.

Thursday on 13 On Your Side at 6 p.m., board members share more about what they are working on to improve student safety.