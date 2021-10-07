Measure U: What Brawley residents need to know about the ballot proposition

Imperial County

The City of Brawley measure could impact more of your utility bills in the future - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra explains

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - In November, Brawley residents will have to make a decision about their utility bills. The Question: do they want to continue paying a 4% tax and help fill the city's coffers, or should the tax end?

If residents vote in favor of "Measure U," they will have the option of repealing the tax at a later date. Karla Romero, the Financial Director for the City of Brawley, said a "yes" vote will also give locals control over where their money is going.

“It’s within the tax measure the way that it is written, is that it is approved until the voters choose to repeal it,” said Romero.

The tax originally went into effect in 1991. Brawley voters have continued to approve it ever since. Romero said the revenue raised helps keep the city safe, clean and accessible.

“It is a 4% tax rate currently, and it will continue to be if the tax measure is approved. And it’s currently assessed on utility bills, such as water, waste water, natural gas and electricity."

Currently, the tax money funds the Brawley Police Department, Fire Department, the public library, and the city's senior community centers.

Thursday on 13 On Your Side at 6 p.m., Vince Ybarra shows us how Measure U will also help the city advance its technology.