Imperial County kicks off Binational Health Awareness Week

Imperial County

Health experts bring light to health issues experienced by Latino communities, specifically Mexican migrants - 13 On Your Side Vince Ybarra reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - For this entire month, local health experts are bringing health and wellness awareness to latino’s in Imperial County.

The Mexican consulate in Calexico partnered with the El Centro Regional Medical Center to kick off Binational Health Awareness Week.

Mario Beltran-Mainero, Consul for Community Affairs at Consulado de Mexico en Calexico, said this week’s kick off is to help those in need.

“We try to bring to Latino communities and communities of Mexican origin information related to health,” said Beltran-Mainero.

He said access to insurance, women’s health and mental health are some of the resources his team educates folks on. More recently, the focus has been on COVID-19.

“The last two years, it’s been basically the same one’s. Of course, COVID-19 prevention and vaccination,” said Beltran-Mainero.

This year is the 21st anniversary of Binational Health Awareness Week. Beltran-Mainero said his team at Consulado de Mexico en Calexico plan to keep helping those who might need to find resources. Toward the end of this month, his team will help feed day laborers.