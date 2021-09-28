WANTED: Feedback on El Centro’s roads

Imperial County

The city of El Centro and CalTrans want to know what causes you concerns during your commute - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Are potholes a problem during your daily commute? Or, does riding your bike, or strolling down the sidewalk feel like an obstacle course? If so, the city of El Centro and CalTrans want to hear from you.

CalTrans has just launched a new application that makes it super simple to share input about local streets and highways.

"CalTrans has a very cool application for survey. Where we can tell CalTrans where our issues are. You just go into a map point at a spot you want CalTrans to look at," said El Centro Director, Abraham Campos.

Campos says the tech is exciting, but it takes the community to make it work.

"This is a tool, a way to get people involved. We as officials, we do our own programs but it's always better when we hear from the public. It really helps guide policy and improvements," said Campos.

