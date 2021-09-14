Border Patrol rescues six migrants near Plaster City

CHP helps out by alerting agents with distress call

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol reports it rescued six undocumented individuals early Tuesday morning near Plaster City.

Agents say California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers called the El Centro Sector at about 4:10 a.m., letting them know that a group which illegally crossed into America was now lost and without water.

With CHP providing the last known GPS coordinates of the group, Border Patrol found the unauthorized entrants about 10 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border around 5:10 a.m.

According to the El Centro Sector's Public Affairs Office, all six men are Mexican nationals. Agents checked their health on site; then took them back to the Processing Center to be medically evaluated and processed accordingly.

Since October 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 331 individuals lost or in distress.