Imperial County workshops help public better understand community data

Imperial County

Topics vary depending on attendees' interests

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After the Census Legacies table, U.S. Census Bureau and Center for Social Innovation at UC Riverside hosted an Imperial County Data Summit on Wednesday, July 14, Data Dissemination Specialist, Armando Mendoz looks to host a series of data workshops starting Friday.

Mendoza has worked in the role for over eight years, with 12 years total experience employed by the U.S. Census Bureau. His self-described specialties include, but are not limited to: organizational leadership, strategic planning, project/program management and key client retention.

Workshops (4-5PM)

Friday, July 30th

Friday, August 13th

Friday August 27th

Friday, September 10th

Friday, September 24th

Workshop topics are to be decided among attendees. This is to ensure the concerns of those present are heard and appropriately addressed.

All workshops will conducted over Zoom. For registration, please click here.