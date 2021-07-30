Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
Published 7:35 AM

Imperial County workshops help public better understand community data

MGN

Topics vary depending on attendees' interests

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After the Census Legacies table, U.S. Census Bureau and Center for Social Innovation at UC Riverside hosted an Imperial County Data Summit on Wednesday, July 14, Data Dissemination Specialist, Armando Mendoz looks to host a series of data workshops starting Friday.

Mendoza has worked in the role for over eight years, with 12 years total experience employed by the U.S. Census Bureau. His self-described specialties include, but are not limited to: organizational leadership, strategic planning, project/program management and key client retention.

Workshops (4-5PM)

  • Friday, July 30th
  • Friday, August 13th
  • Friday August 27th
  • Friday, September 10th
  • Friday, September 24th

Workshop topics are to be decided among attendees. This is to ensure the concerns of those present are heard and appropriately addressed.

All workshops will conducted over Zoom. For registration, please click here.

News
Author Profile Photo

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content