Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (CBS 13) - Massive flames could be seen burning near Ross Road in Imperial Valley Friday night.

According to an eyewitness, it was a haystack that caught fire and at one point jumped the road and caught another haystack on fire. KYMA has not confirmed these details.

No word on the current status of the blaze. KYMA has reached out to the Imperial County Fire Department and is waiting for more details.