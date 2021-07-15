5 migrants found in stash house in Imperial

Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescue five migrants from a stash house in Imperial.

U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector

The U.S. Border Patrol says human smugglers left three men and two women without food or any water. Agents add this is the second time this year the stash house has been used for human smuggling.

Border Patrol agents do not release other information and do not say if there were any arrests.

