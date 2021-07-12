IID issues conserve energy alert Monday

Imperial County

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A Conserve Alert is in effect today through Monday, July 12. By conserving energy we can take stress off the energy grid, maintain reliable energy delivery service and help avert rotating power outages. Please conserve energy during the hours of 4-9 p.m.

IID encourages its customers to remain cool this summer and conserve energy by following some of these tips:

Avoid using major appliances (washers, dryers, dishwashers, pool pumps, charging electric vehicles, applicable industrial equipment, etc.) between peak hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher when home.

Turn off all unnecessary lights.

Use floor or ceiling fans to cool off for less; however, be sure to turn fans off when you leave a room as they only cool people, not spaces.

Block the sun from overheating your home. Inside, use shades, blinds and drapes. Outside, use awnings, trees and shrubs.