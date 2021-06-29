Local essential worker receives national recognition

Imperial County

Essential worker says Imperial Valley medical system put to the test during COVID-19 pandemic - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - During the peak of COVID-19, essential workers put their lives on the line to slow the spread, including one local Emergency Medical Services manager who is being awarded for his strategic handling of the pandemic.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) manager Chris Herring will be receiving the 'Meritorious Service Medal' on Thursday July 1. He says he is grateful to be a part of this national recognition.

“It’s very humbling, I view it as receiving an award for the accomplishments of our EMS system, he said.”

Herring says that during the pandemic the medical system in Imperial Valley was pushed to its limits, but with the public health department's assistance, he was able to coordinate resources and manage staff to help save lives.

