City of El Centro helps small business understand the IRS
Webinar to feature federal government representative
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center is hosting a live webinar free of charge for businesses and entrepreneurs on Tuesday, June 29, at 3:30 p.m.
Registrees are expected to hear directly from an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) representative. Please click here to register.
Topics include
- Latest Tax Credits:
- Child Tax Credit
- Employer Tax Credit
- I Owe the IRS, Now What?
- Startups & Closures
- Updates from the IRS
Once the webinar is over, attendees should have a better understanding of their business and relationship with the IRS.