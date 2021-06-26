Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
Published 2:29 PM

City of El Centro helps small business understand the IRS

MGN

Webinar to feature federal government representative

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center is hosting a live webinar free of charge for businesses and entrepreneurs on Tuesday, June 29, at 3:30 p.m.

Registrees are expected to hear directly from an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) representative. Please click here to register.

Topics include

  • Latest Tax Credits:
    • Child Tax Credit
    • Employer Tax Credit
  • I Owe the IRS, Now What?
  • Startups & Closures
  • Updates from the IRS

Once the webinar is over, attendees should have a better understanding of their business and relationship with the IRS.

Business
Author Profile Photo

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Southwest Desert community which helped shape him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating!

Related Articles

Skip to content