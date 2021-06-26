City of El Centro helps small business understand the IRS

Imperial County

Webinar to feature federal government representative

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center is hosting a live webinar free of charge for businesses and entrepreneurs on Tuesday, June 29, at 3:30 p.m.

Registrees are expected to hear directly from an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) representative. Please click here to register.

Topics include

Latest Tax Credits: Child Tax Credit Employer Tax Credit

I Owe the IRS, Now What?

Startups & Closures

Updates from the IRS

Once the webinar is over, attendees should have a better understanding of their business and relationship with the IRS.