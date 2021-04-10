Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
today at 1:36 pm
Published 2:19 pm

IID honors Winter Storms Outage Response Team as Team of the Month

MGN
Recognition follows weather events which affected thousands of customers

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Board of Directors recognized a district team of 198 members on Tuesday for their excellence in responding to extensive damage in the Coachella Valley.

A first storm, which struck on February 25, hit the Bombay Beach area and caused extensive damage to the district’s transmission K-line, destroying 14 transmission poles. Weeks later, a late-day windstorm struck the City of Indio on March 15, damaging 18 transmission poles, lines and distribution circuits.

Several thousand IID customers were affected by these severe weather events. The district is proud of the professionalism and teamwork demonstrated by IID employees and supervisors who worked to keep the system together and the public aware during these events.

Efforts were supported by almost every facet of the district:

  • System Operations Center
  • Engineering
  • La Quinta Line Crews and Troubleshooters
  • Imperial Valley Line Crews and Troubleshooters
  • Customer Service Call Center
  • Government Affairs and Communications
  • Emergency Management
  • Water and General Services departments

Staff worked around the clock to restore service to IID customers.

Because of the extraordinary job and teamwork exhibited by the Winter Storms Outage Response Team, the IID Board of Directors and management express their deep and heartfelt appreciation by honoring them as Team of the Month for April 2021

Local News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Valley which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content