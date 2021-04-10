IID honors Winter Storms Outage Response Team as Team of the Month

Imperial County

Recognition follows weather events which affected thousands of customers

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Board of Directors recognized a district team of 198 members on Tuesday for their excellence in responding to extensive damage in the Coachella Valley.

A first storm, which struck on February 25, hit the Bombay Beach area and caused extensive damage to the district’s transmission K-line, destroying 14 transmission poles. Weeks later, a late-day windstorm struck the City of Indio on March 15, damaging 18 transmission poles, lines and distribution circuits.

Several thousand IID customers were affected by these severe weather events. The district is proud of the professionalism and teamwork demonstrated by IID employees and supervisors who worked to keep the system together and the public aware during these events.

Efforts were supported by almost every facet of the district:

System Operations Center

Engineering

La Quinta Line Crews and Troubleshooters

Imperial Valley Line Crews and Troubleshooters

Customer Service Call Center

Government Affairs and Communications

Emergency Management

Water and General Services departments

Staff worked around the clock to restore service to IID customers.

Because of the extraordinary job and teamwork exhibited by the Winter Storms Outage Response Team, the IID Board of Directors and management express their deep and heartfelt appreciation by honoring them as Team of the Month for April 2021