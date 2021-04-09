Skip to Content
Imperial County
Published 12:41 pm

Westbound I-8 at Imperial Avenue closed Saturday

Transportation department says there's a detour at SR-86/4th Street

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Interstate 8 between State Route 86 Street, and Forrester Road will be closed Saturday to continue working on the bridge.

The California Department of Transportation says the eastbound I-8 lanes will remain open. Westbound traffic will be detoured to exit at SR-86/4th Street and travel north to Adams Avenue/Even Hewes Highway west, to Forrester Road south to the I-8 connector.

For detour maps on other closures, click here.

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

