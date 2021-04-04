Skip to Content
Imperial County
today at 1:16 pm
Published 1:58 pm

Imperial Valley Desert Museum to hold grand reopening

Announcement comes as coronavirus rates decline

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Desert Museum announced its grand reopening to be held on Wednesday, April 21.

Operating hours have been temporarily reduced from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice.

Museum staff assures the public that new COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Building capacity has been decreased to 25%. Reservations are accepted, as well as walk-in tours.

In addition to multiple hand-sanitizing stations, employees will also clean exhibit areas throughout each day.

The mission of the Imperial Valley Desert Museum is to preserve, interpret and celebrate the deserts of Southern California through outstanding collections, research and educational programs.

It is the museum's goal to be the foremost research and educational institution devoted to the preservation, interpretation and celebration of the Imperial Valley desert.

Caleb Fernandez

