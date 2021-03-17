Imperial County rent relief now available to those impacted by COVID-19

Imperial County

Application process for state-funded program open - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Help is on the way for Imperial County residents facing tough economic times due to the pandemic.

The state of California recently awarded Imperial County $13 million. the funding can be used to pay up to 80% of past-due rent payments for people who lost their jobs, or faced reduced hours because of coronavirus.

Landlords and tenants alike can apply for rental assistance. Both can find information and applications on the state of California website.

Imperial County Deputy CEO Esperanza Colio-Warren says a number of local organizations, including Catholic Charities, Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, and Calexico Neighborhood House, have already volunteered to help people through the process.

Wednesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif learns more about how these groups will help get people the assistance they need.