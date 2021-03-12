Blue Angels present Festival of Flight

Imperial County

NAF El Centro hosting an event to enjoy from the comfort of your home - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Navy's prestigious Blue Angels are gearing up to perform this Saturday at the Navy Air Facility (NAF) in El Centro. While NAF has hosted several air shows over the years, this one is different.

Under normal circumstances, the base welcomes the public to watch the air show up close and personal. NAF El Centro Public Affairs Officer Kristopher Haugh says the event attracts 15,000 to 20,000 people every year.

However, during the current pandemic, the base is closed to the public.

Haugh says he reached out to KXO Radio to ask them to help the Blue Angels connect with the community through the airwaves. Haugh says the radio station agreed.

As a result, the show will go on.

To listen to the air show happening this Saturday from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm PST, you can tune in to KXO Radio AM1230 or KXO Radio FM107.5. Watch from your home or park nearby to watch the excitement at an acceptable—social distance.

Friday on News 11's Early Edition, News 11's Arlette Yousif brings you more details about the raved air show.