Imperial County welcomes change in COVID restrictions

Imperial County

Locals share their thoughts on moving to the red tier - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County has graduated to the red tier, also known as the substantial tier. This step in the right direction is thanks to COVID numbers in the county averaging around 2,500 for the second week in a row.

Business is almost as usual, though Fortune Garden in El Centro is still only serving carry-out. Restaurants are now allowed to open indoor dining at 25 percent capacity.



Retails stores can now operate at 50 percent capacity, instead of 25 percent. One local business manager says it's good for business.



"We’re excited for the tier change being able to go to the red tier because it allows us to have more people in store. So that’s more business for us, which is a plus. And it allows more people to come in for our silk-screen and embroidery business as well. And we have our letterman jackets... now schools are gonna be going back so just all around, it’s a better thing for us," says Driscoll's Sports Retail Manager Brianna Burgun

Louis Blumberg who works for Imperial County says he's all for the higher indoor capacity as long as people continue to wear their masks.

Imperial County Public Health Department officials say they will continue to monitor COVID trends and adjust tier restriction levels as needed.