The best of the best parachutists in town this weekend

FELICITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Throughout the weekend dozens of parachutists will take over the sky above the city of Felicity, just 20 minutes west of Yuma.

Along with all the jumping, this event brought world-famous parachutists together again including the gold medalist on the first women's team.

“Just like you’re out in a beautiful world. You can look down and it's quiet. It's just different. It's a wonderful sport.”

That’s Muriel Simbro, the first-ever woman to win a gold medal by herself.

“Skill and perception, depth perception. That all counted a lot when we started jumping in the competition. My husband and I just loved it,” Simbro said.

The parachutists travel to the small town that has a hall of fame specifically for these talented people.

If you didn’t know, parachuting is considered a sport, in fact, at one point it was an Olympic sport.

But this weekend there is no competition, however, the jumpers were able to get in a plane and train to better improve their skills - or simply just at it for the fun.

Someone not jumping this time around is Kim Emmons Knor. She's best known for being a part of the first women’s Olympic team.

Knor explains just how many times she’s taken that leap of faith.

“I have 541. And the one I just did in San Diego police ago. And they say ‘well how come all these other people have 1000s of jumps,’ my army surplus and the early parachutes that were anything like square one through jumping today. No, I'll get 1,000 eventually if I live long enough," Knor explained.

The sport and hobby are even being passed on from generation to generation in some families.

Knor says both her children and grandchildren have harnessed up as well.

If looking to clear your mind, the pros tell me this is the best way. You get to enjoy the clean air and look at the world from a different angle.