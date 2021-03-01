New Details: Brawley woman found in car had been dead for days

Imperial County

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Both suspects in the murder case of 23-year-old Daniella Gonzalez were in court Monday morning for a preliminary conference and bail review.

35-year-old Miguel Romero and 32-year-old Irma Magana of Brawley both had their bail set at $1 million dollars.

Romero's bail was lowered to $250,000 after his lawyer argued that Romero had a good working job that he had to report to and should be granted a feasible bail.

It was also argued that Romero may have not had a direct role in the homicide.

Romero was driving the car where Gonzalez's body was found. The car is registered to Magaña who was also arrested with Romero during the traffic stop.

Additional details were also revealed by the district attorney in the case. The DA said Gonzalez's body had been in the vehicle for several days adding her body was already in a decomposing state.

Magaña's bail review was rescheduled to Thursday, due to conflicts with Magaña's previous lawyer.

Both suspects are expected back in court for a readiness conference on March 17.