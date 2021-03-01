El Centro Sector Border Patrol arrest undocumented sex offender

Imperial County

U.S border patrol agents arrested a 47-year-old male

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) -

EL Centro Sector Border Patrol agents agents found the undocumented man 29 miles west of the Calexico port of entry.

Agents placed the man under arrest on Saturday night and later found records that revealed he had been previously convicted for sexual assault.

The man will be held in federal custody pending his hearing.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and removed 11 individuals either convicted, or wanted on sexual offense charges since last October.