Thunderbirds receive warm welcome from Blue Angels at NAF El Centro

Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The United States Air Force Thunderbirds flew in to the El Centro Air Facility Wednesday afternoon.

They relieved a warm welcome from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The thunderbirds will be in El Centro for the next few days where they will be training alongside the Blue Angels.

Last year the Thunderbirds came to NAF El Centro for the first time.

They said the partnership they were able to form with the Blue Angels has been a special one, which is why they are hoping to make the joint training a yearly tradition.

“It’s an outstanding opportunity for us to get both teams together. We are the best at what we do so its great to get together with our counterparts and trade best practices," said Major Kyle Oliver, Thunderbirds pilot.