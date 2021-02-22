Vo Medical Center administers vaccines

Imperial County

El CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday VO Medical Center held its first vaccine clinic in Calexico and administered around 700 vaccines.



It's a big step for this clinic that has helped thousands of patients recover from covid as well as get tested.

On Friday, Vo Medical Center received over 900 Pfizer vaccines from the public health department. They began making calls to schedule appointments for their first vaccine clinic for those who are 65 and older.

The vaccines are stored in sub-zero temperatures and they expire after five days it was urgent to get these vaccines into people's arms.

however, with only 24 hours available and unfilled appointments on Sunday. Vo Medical Center said it had over 200 vaccines leftover that they needed to administer.

“We had Friday afternoon and Saturday to start registering people, we were able to get close to 650 patients and then we had some that showed up and we were able to register them on the spot,” said Venus Nyguen, Nurse Practitioner.

Nguyen says they are allowing in-person registrations because they know many elderly people are not tech-savvy.

Like Jorge Sandoval who showed up in person as soon as he heard about vaccines being available in Calexico.

“I get to keep living, be healthy, and not give the virus to anyone, and I won’t get sick anymore,” said Jorge Sandoval, Patient.

On Monday Dr. Vo received an additional 600 Moderna vaccines.



They are going to distribute them evenly in their 3 centers beginning Tuesday.

“We anticipate we will be getting vaccines every single week, so you can come and register at any time,” added Nguyen.