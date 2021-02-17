Free tax preparation offered at IV Mall

Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A nonprofit organization at Imperial Valley Mall is helping those individuals and families receive free tax preparations.

Dreams for Change said it offers its services for people who made less than $57,000 in 2020.

The program Dreams of Change offers will help individuals with the federal Earned Income Tax Credit to help put their money back into their pockets.

Dreams for Change was founded in 2009.

The nonprofit has been providing free tax assistance in San Diego County since 2011. Last year it prepared over 8,400 returns and brought $16 million in refunds back into the community.

Dreams for Change has been working in partnership with United Way and heading the San Diego County Tax Coalition to help working families receive refunds and access their Earned Income Tax Credit and the Young Child Tax Credit.